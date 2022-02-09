Joe Alwyn’s Rare Comment About His Relationship with Taylor Swift

Splash News

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating since 2016, but they’ve kept their relationship under the radar for the most part!

While Joe has opted not to discuss their relationship in public, he did make a surprise comment about it while promoting his new Hulu show “Conversations with Friends,” which premieres in May on Hulu.

On the show, Joe’s character Nick Conway is in an open relationship, but has he ever considered having one in real life?

During a virtual panel at the Television Critics Association Winter 2022 press tour, Joe said without mentioning his famous girlfriend, “I think people can do whatever they want that makes them happy. I’m obviously happy in a monogamous relationship.”

Joe’s new show is based on the novel of the same name, written by Sally Rooney. It centers on a college student who deals with her vulnerabilities through several relationships.

He pointed out, “I think one of the interesting things about Sally’s writing is exploring the ideas of happiness and love and desire and intimacy outside of the constructs we’ve created for ourselves, whether that’s friendships or families or relationships.

“As a conversation, it’s endlessly fascinating and one of the reasons why people love her books and her refusal to — without giving things away — tie things up at the end of her stories,” Alwyn went on. “It’s just constantly thought-provoking.”

Joe’s latest comment about his relationship with Taylor comes as a surprise to many. In 2018, he explained why he didn’t want to talk about his love life, telling British Vogue, “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people… but I really prefer to talk about work.”

In another interview, he told British GQ, “Someone’s private life is, by definition, private. No one is obliged to share their personal life.”

In her “Miss Americana” documentary, released two years ago, Swift referenced their private love story, saying, “I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life. We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.”