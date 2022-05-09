Joe Alwyn on How Taylor Swift Feels About His Steamy Scenes in ‘Conversations with Friends’ (Exclusive)

Getty

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Joe Alwyn and Alison Oliver about their new Hulu series “Conversations with Friends.”

The series had Joe filming many intimate scenes, but he didn’t have to tell his girlfriend Taylor Swift to cover her eyes!

Joe explained, “I mean she's read the book and she loves the book so she knows it. She just like couldn't be a bigger fan of the project.”

Alison revealed that they worked with an intimacy coordinator for the love scenes, saying, “You go through like a lot of rehearsal and kind of in depth conversations about the intimate scenes and kind of what story we're trying to tell. Hopefully, each intimate scene feels different or there's some kind of progression in their relationship.”

Joe also shared his take on the show, saying, “I guess I always thought of it as it's two things, it's obviously kind of becoming of age story for Frances, but it's quite a modern, through a kind of modern love story.”

“I think it's looking at the ways that we are able to love and find happiness and be in relationships,” Alwyn added. “Outside of, kind of, set constructs, which perhaps we're more used to kind of, simple friendships or relationships, boyfriend, girlfriend, husband, wife, whatever those conventionally mean, it's asking the question of how we find love and happiness outside of those things, or can we, and if we can where does that leave those constructs?”

Alison, who plays Frances, agreed with Joe’s comments, adding, “I think that kind of, like, just idea of presenting and you with this modern, like, love story or this kind of world that they're in. People are having affairs and it's not actually taboo to have an affair. People are open to having this kind of open dynamic, like that is the world that they're living in and not that saying that it's in any way to be, but just keeping those things open and seeing new ways of or just different ways of looking people.”

Joe opened up on his character Nick, saying, “I think he is pretty fragile and sad, particularly the beginning. I think when you meet him at the beginning, he's very enigmatic and unreadable to quite frustratingly, so it's sometimes certainly for Frances, but I think it's interesting how everyone or the other three have different responses to that. For Melissa… his wife, that's probably Nick, not kind of bucking up a bit for Bobby, that's him being boring and for Frances, she's both frustrated, but like really drawn to that because I think she recognizes something underneath.”

“It was interesting playing him because it's only over time that those layers are kind of peeled back,” Joe elaborated. “You get to see where he was coming from and you get to see him also be brought back into the world a little bit in a happier way and kind of find those impulses that were otherwise asleep or kind of had died a little bit and that's very much through Francis who gives him that life back.”

Joe recently did a profile for Wall Street Journal, which called him a Hollywood’s most private leading man. He noted, “I don't really mind if people call me that. I think people having a private life is important to understand people's interest in what's going on behind closed doors. I think it's nice to draw a line as well and keep what's important and close to you private.”