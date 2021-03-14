Taylor Swift Sings ‘Folklore’ & ‘Evermore’ Hits, Makes History at Grammys 2021

CBS

It's been five years since Taylor Swift sang at the Grammys and 13 years since her first nomination, and for her comeback performance, she went all out!

The superstar did a medley of songs from her surprise albums “Folklore” and “Evermore” with collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner for their first on-stage performance together.

Swift kicked things off lying on a mound of grass, singing "Cardigan" to the audience. The camera then panned to show a surreal forest, with the singer sitting on the roof of a cabin where Antonoff and Dessner launched into “August.” The trio ended with “Willow,” the opening track off “Evermore.”

In a video posted on the Recording Academy's website, Swift revealed how excited she was to perform with Antonoff and Dessner.

“We’ve only gotten to be together in the same room once, so this is really awesome to get to be together with them again. We’re quarantining in the same house, we’re getting tested every day,” she said in the teaser video. “It’s just really exciting, honestly, to play music with your collaborators. That’s something that I will never, ever take for granted again.”

Swift was up for six Grammys: Album of the Year for “Folklore,” Song of the Year for “Cardigan,” Best Pop Solo Performance for “Cardigan,” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Bon Iver for “Exile,” Best Pop Vocal Album for “Folklore,” and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Beautiful Ghosts” from “Cats.”

When Taylor took the award for Album of the Year, she thanked her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who is "the first person I play every single song for," and the parents of James, Inez and Betty, "the second people I play every song for." Those famous parents happen to be Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively!

With that win, Taylor became the first woman to win Album of the Year three times. The only other artists to triumph in the category three times are Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra and Paul Simon.

