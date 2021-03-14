Harry Styles Goes Shirtless in Grammys 2021 Opening Performance

CBS

Harry Styles kicked off the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards with his hit single "Watermelon Sugar."

The British singer, who performed at the Grammys for the first time, looked effortlessly chic in a custom Gucci look, which consisted of black leather pants, a cropped jacket, and a long green feather boa.

Midway through, the shirtless Styles took off the feather boa, revealing his tattooed torso.

The former One Direction member is up for three Grammys, including Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar," Best Music Video for "Adore You," and Best Pop Vocal Album for “Fine Line.”

While Styles was performing in L.A. for music's biggest night, his rumored girlfriend Olivia Wilde was in London with her ex-fiancée Jason Sudeikis and their two kids, where he is filming the second season of the critically acclaimed “Ted Lasso.”

Sudeikis recently won a Critics Choice award for the show, thanking his famous ex on the broadcast. During his acceptance speech, he said, "I want to thank my kids, Otis and Daisy, and I want to thank their mom, Olivia, who had the initial idea for this as a TV show. She was like, 'You guys like doing that so much, you should do it as a movie or a TV show,' and she was right!"

The "Booksmart" director responded on Twitter, "Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins! @jasonsudeikis @hanwaddingham @brendanhunting @joekellyjk47 @VDOOZER! So happy for you guys. I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year."

Styles and Wilde have been romantically linked for the last few months. The pair met on the set of the upcoming film "Don't Worry Darling,” which Wilde is directing.