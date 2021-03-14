Grammys 2021 Live Blog: Trevor Noah, Speeches, Winners, and More!

Host Trevor Noah is taking center stage as the 2021 Grammys are handed out... and "Extra" is here to give you running commentary!

Here's what's happening:

5:38 p.m. DaBaby delves into his background and reflects on how fatherhood gave him purpose in a video package before performing "Rockstar" onstage. Decked out in white, he's owning the stage with his own choir serving as back up singers.

5:30 p.m. The Black Pumas are bringing some guitar magic and serious vocals to the stage with "Colors." Afterward Eric reveals that six years ago he was busking on the Santa Monica Pier, and now he's at the Grammys!

5:25 p.m. The Best New Artist winner is Megan Thee Stallion and she is looks stunned! The singer gives a shout out to her fellow nominees as she thanks God before she is interrupted by a car in a candid moment. She also thanked her mama who "always believed I could do it."

5:22 p.m. Lizzo showed off her vocals as a presenter, singing, "Cause i love you!" as she presented Best New Artist.

CBS

5:14 p.m. Haim is rocking out to "The Steps"!

CBS

5:10 p.m. Billie Eilish and brother Finneas were next with the somber "Everything I Wanted." The set even included a car like the one in the music video.

CBS

5:05 p.m. Harry Styles opened the show with "Watermelon Sugar." Noah introduced him saying, "He will steal your heart and your dress and look damn good doing it!" Harry was gave a slowed-down version of the hit, and brought his signature style with a shirtless black suit and long green scarf.

5 p.m. Trevor Noah kicked off the show joking, “I know it has been one year, but it feels like 10.” Pointing to L.A. Staples Center in the background, he promised, “This backdrop is real. My uncle isn’t going to walk behind me naked, even though I told him I had an important meeting.”