Splash News

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been the subjects of engagement rumors for years, and now he’s finally commenting on them!

In a new interview with WSJ. magazine, he quipped, “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins.”

He noted, “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

The pair have been dating since 2016.

As for why he prefers to live a private life, he explained, “We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given. So that if you're not posting all the time about what you're doing, how you're spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?"

Joe admitted that he was guarded in interviews because it’s “just a knee-jerk response to the culture we live in." He emphasized, “If you give it to them, it just opens the door."

Alwyn said something similar in his interview with Elle. He said, “It's not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it's more a response to something else. We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive. The more you give and frankly, even if you don't give it, something will be taken."

The pair recently stepped out for a date night at a pre-Oscars party. A source told E! News, “Taylor was introducing Joe to many people around her. She looked smitten and proud to be there with him."

In February, Joe made a rare comment about their relationship while promoting his new Hulu show “Conversations with Friends.”

On the show, Joe’s character Nick Conway is in an open relationship, so he was asked if he would ever consider having one in real life.

During a virtual panel at the Television Critics Association winter 2022 press tour, Joe said, without mentioning his famous girlfriend, “I think people can do whatever they want that makes them happy. I’m obviously happy in a monogamous relationship.”

Joe’s new show is based on the novel of the same name, written by Sally Rooney. It centers on a college student who deals with her vulnerabilities through several relationships.

Years ago, Alwyn explained why he didn’t want to talk about his love life, telling British Vogue, “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people… but I really prefer to talk about work.”

In another interview, he told British GQ, “Someone’s private life is, by definition, private. No one is obliged to share their personal life.”

In her “Miss Americana” documentary, released two years ago, Swift referenced their private love story, saying, “I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life. We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.”