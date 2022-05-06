Amber Heard & Johnny Depp’s War of Words After Her Shocking Testimony

Getty Images

Amber Heard has shared some explosive testimony on the witness stand in Johnny Depp’s $50-million defamation trial against her.

Heard got visibly emotional while recalling alleged abuse from Depp.

Last week, Depp’s lawyer said in the opening statements, “She has been preparing to give the performance of her life in this trial.”

It has now become a war of words outside the courtroom!

Following Heard’s two days of testimony, Depp’s spokesperson is claiming to TMZ that she has now added “new and convenient details” to her abuse stories, while his “recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the 6 painful years since her first allegations were made.”

Heard’s spokesperson fired back, telling “Extra” on Thursday, “As evidenced by the statement just released, Mr. Depp’s defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor. They boast that Mr. Depp’s story has not changed. If so, since he lost the Domestic Violence Restraining Order and he resoundingly lost the libel case in the UK, perhaps he should consider a new strategy rather than the recycled approach of attacking the victim, and refusing to take responsibility for his own conduct.”

“If Mr. Depp was truly innocent, why has he repeatedly apologized to Ms. Heard and promised to put the ‘monster away for good.’ One of Ms. Heard’s disappointments is Mr. Depp’s inability to distinguish fact from fiction — a malady which appears to have spread to his legal team,” Heard’s rep continued. “That same team is so panicked they are fighting tooth and nail to prevent compelling evidence and photos from being introduced. Small wonder Mr. Depp does not have the fortitude or courage to even look at Ms. Heard at all throughout the proceedings — as he could not in the UK trial — and, instead he doodles and snickers.”

The spokesperson ended the lengthy statement saying, “Mr. Depp’s behavior in this trial has been as pitiful as it was in their marriage. Apparently, they feel they must double-down on their demonstrably losing two-part strategy: distract the jury and demonize the victim."

Depp has vehemently denied ever striking Heard.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Court TV legal correspondent Chanley Painter, who shared what she witnessed in the courtroom on Thursday.

Of a moment when Depp and Heard almost crossed paths, Painter said, “She stands up to leave the witness stand, and of course, Johnny stands up to exit out of his door and he kept walking and Amber realized that he was heading her way and I think they made a moment of eye contact because her body physically revolted backwards.”

Painter added, “I could tell she just started to melt. She was led out of the courtroom, I could see her body physically shaking and then we could hear her starting to sob. That seemed to be very traumatic for her in that moment.”

In the second day of her testimony, Heard accused Depp of assaulting her with a liquor bottle in one alleged confrontation in Australia.

Heard went into explicit detail about the alleged attack. She said, “Johnny had the bottle inside of me and was shoving it inside of me over and over again.”

She testified, “I didn’t know if the bottle he had inside me was broken. Couldn’t feel it. I couldn’t feel anything.

“I couldn’t feel his arm. It looked like he was punching me. I could feel this pressure… on my pubic bone,” Heard continued. “I don’t remember what he said. I just remember being really still, not wanting to move. I remember looking around the room. I remember looking at all the broken bottles… I remember there was some blood on the floor.”

During her testimony, she also recalled what led to their infamous fight on a private plane in 2014 as they were flying to Los Angeles from Boston.

At the time of the incident, Heard was shooting “The Adderall Diaries” with James Franco, who she said Depp “hated.”

She told the courtroom, “It was a nightmare. [Johnny] was mad at me for taking the job with James Franco. He hated, hated James Franco and was already accusing me of secretly having a thing with him in my past."

The two had allegedly been arguing about Franco the night before.

She said, “He gets on the plane and I just knew every cell of my body something was wrong. I already know that he's drunk, I already know he's using, he reeks of weed and alcohol. His breath smelled so bad. I could anticipate that there was a no-win situation here. There's no me talking myself out of this or talking him down."

Heard testified that Depp confronted her about Franco and their intimate scenes. She said, “[Johnny] was saying really disgusting things about my body, how I liked it. He called me a go-getter, he called me a slut… I struggle to be able to tell you how embarrassed I was because he was... asking me if I liked it... Did I ask James to do this and this to me."

According to Heard, things escalated in front of his friend. She said, “He starts throwing things at me. Ice cubes, utensils... talking about what an embarrassment I am. He sits down in front of me at one point... and he slaps my face."