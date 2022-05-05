Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp Kicked Her Over James Franco

Getty Images

On Thursday, Amber Heard took the stand again in Virginia.

During her testimony, she shared her side of the story about what led to the infamous fight between herself and her ex-husband Johnny Depp on a private plane in 2014 as they were flying to Los Angeles from Boston.

At the time of the incident, Heard was shooting “The Adderall Diaries” with James Franco, who she said Depp “hated.”

She told the courtroom, “It was a nightmare. [Johnny] was mad at me for taking the job with James Franco. He hated, hated James Franco and was already accusing me of secretly having a thing with him in my past."

The two had allegedly been arguing about Franco the night before.

She said, “He gets on the plane and I just knew every cell of my body something was wrong. I already know that he's drunk, I already know he's using, he reeks of weed and alcohol. His breath smelled so bad. I could anticipate that there was a no-win situation here. There's no me talking myself out of this or talking him down."

Heard testified that Depp confronted her about Franco and their intimate scenes. She said, “[Johnny] was saying really disgusting things about my body, how I liked it. He called me a go-getter, he called me a slut… I struggle to be able to tell you how embarrassed I was because he was... asking me if I liked it... Did I ask James to do this and this to me."

According to Heard, things escalated in front of his friend. She said, “He starts throwing things at me. Ice cubes, utensils... talking about what an embarrassment I am. He sits down in front of me at one point... and he slaps my face."

Heard accused Depp of kicking her as she was egetting up, saying, “I feel this boot in my back. He just kicked me in the back. I fell on the floor. No one did anything."

Heard testified that she was “just embarrassed that he would do that in front of people.”

Heard also explained why she tape-recorded Depp on the plane, saying, “In my experience, when Johnny was that inebriated, he would not remember what was done.”

Audio of Depp moaning on the plane is heard. According to Heard, Depp “started howling like an animal” in the plane bathroom.

Depp has denied the fight on the plane and her assertion that he was intoxicated.

Despite their tumultuous relationship, the two still got engaged and married.

Heard also shared her take on Depp’s engagement proposal in the summer of 2013. She said, “I looked into his eyes and saw my future and hope, like blind hope. I thought if we were married, this is real, it’s not chaotic, this will change.”

Of their engagement party, which was attended by their close circle of friends and family, Heard testified that Depp “disappeared upstairs almost the entire party” and was doing drugs with her dad. She told the court that her dad “was addicted to the same thing Johnny was.”