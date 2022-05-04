Tearful Amber Heard Details Johnny Depp's Alleged Abuse

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Amber Heard took the stand in Johnny Depp’s $50-million defamation trial against her.

After sitting down, Heard told the court, “I am here because my ex-husband is suing me. I struggle to find the words to describe how painful this is. This is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything."

She added, “This is the most painful and difficult thing I've ever gone through, for sure."

At the beginning of her testimony, Heard discussed her start in Hollywood and growing up middle-class.

She eventually auditioned for the 2011 film “The Rum Diary,” and then met Depp at his office to discuss the role.

Amber described Depp as “very well-read and charismatic,” adding, “We talked about books and music, poetry. We like a lot of the same stuff. Obscure writers and interesting books and pieces of poetry I haven't heard anyone else know or reference or like.”

She even left with some books that he recommended.

Heard went on, “I knew who he was. I wasn’t a fan of his work. I wasn’t familiar with him, but I knew who he was. I knew he was one of the most famous people in the world. It was weird because he’s twice my age and this famous actor and here we are getting along about old books and the blues. I thought it was unusual and remarkable. I left there feeling like, 'Wow.'"

Heard got the role and called it “surreal” to shoot “The Rum Diary.”

“Occasionally, Johnny would talk to me,” Heard shared about life on set.

According to Amber, their dynamic changed after one pivotal scene. She said, “We had a kissing scene. It didn’t seem like a normal scene anymore. It felt more real.”

Amber claimed that Johnny used his tongue during their kissing scene, saying, “He grabbed my face and really kissed me.”

Despite them being in other relationships, Amber noted that she “felt chemistry” and was somewhat “intimidated,” claiming that things got more flirty.

When asked what kind of gifts Johnny gave her at that time, she revealed that he gifted her with guitars and a dress that she wore in the film.

They didn’t enter into a relationship until years later.

Heard revealed they decided to take it further during the “Rum Diary” press tour, asserting that Depp invited her to his room one night. She admitted, “There was an electricity to the room.”

As she was about to leave at the end of the night, Heard said Depp made a move. “He grabbed both sides of my face and he kissed me,” she said. “And I kissed him back.”

Heard noted that they “fell in love,” adding, “It was on.”

Holding back tears, she went on, “I felt like this man knew me, saw me, in a way no one else had… When I was around Johnny, I felt like the best, [most] beautiful person in the world. It made me feel seen. It made me feel like a million dollars.”

According to Amber, they started “secretly dating” in October 2011.

She admitted, “I fell head over heels over this man.”

Amber noted that Johnny was “very generous” with her family, and that her relationship with him was “always intense.”

Heard then testified that during their first year together, Depp would disappear sometimes. She also recalled him making her feel “really dirty” to be an actress. She claimed that Depp would criticize her clothing and call her a “whore.”

Heard said things would escalate and Depp would throw things. Then, Depp would disappear and get clean and sober.

When asked if she remembered the first time he allegedly hit her, Amber said, “We were having a normal conversation. He was drinking. I didn’t realize at the time, I think he was using cocaine, a jar of cocaine. I didn’t see him use it. I didn’t factor it at the time… We’re sitting next to each other on the couch. I ask him about the tattoo on his arm. To me, it looked like black marks… That was hard to read. He said, ‘Wyno.’ I just laughed because I thought he was joking. He slapped me across the face and I laughed. I didn’t know what else to do. I thought, ‘This must be a joke.’ I just stared at him.”

Along with calling her a “b*tch,” Heard testified that Depp “slapped” her again.

“I had never been hit like that before,” Heard said. “I just stared at him because I didn’t know what to do. He slapped me one more time, hard. I lost my balance.”

Getting emotional, Amber admitted, “I didn’t want to leave him.”

According to Heard, Depp begin crying and was on his knees begging for her forgiveness, saying, “I’ll never do that again. I thought I put that monster away.”

Heard said she then left the room and went to her car. “I remember seeing my breath on the window… trying to will myself… I was heartbroken.”

They would eventually talk things out and she “believed there was a line that he wouldn’t cross again.”

Heard testified that their relationship was a roller coaster after that incident. Their love would be “velvety” at one point and then he would be “punching of the walls” over something she said or he would be accusing her of cheating, which she denied.

She said, “He’d push me; he’d shove me down and I’d get back up. When I’d get back up, I’d look him in the eye… That was my way of defending myself at that time — I look at him… Eventually, he’d just hit me. I remember he hit me in the face when I denied having an affair with my ex-wife. He said he had proof and I denied it. I was walking out of the bedroom and he slapped me across the face.”

Heard testified that Depp would scream at her and “slap her multiple times in a row.”

She said, “In 2012, he’d have a blowout and disappear… He’d come back clean and sober… He’d come back into my life… It would feel great. We’d be good again… He’d be extra nice, extra apologetic, extra loving. We’d be in the good bubble… Eventually, I’d see him drinking again. When I started to get upset, noticing the pattern of violence with the drinking and drugs, he would start sneaking it… It became less clear.”