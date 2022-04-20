A$AP Rocky Arrested in Connection to 2021 Shooting

Getty

Rapper A$AP Rocky has reportedly been arrested.

On Wednesday, Rocky was detained after flying into Los Angeles on a private jet.

The LAPD has confirmed that Rocky was taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting that happened in November.

The LAPD tweeted, “33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky, has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area in November of 2021.”

According to the LAPD, Rocky and two additional males got into a heated argument with the victim before the rapper fired a gun.

The LAPD revealed, “The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot.”

After a thorough investigation, the LAPD was able to identify the shooting suspect as A$AP Rocky.

The shooting victim claims that Rocky shot at him at least three times, with one bullet grazing his left hand, NBC News reported.

Before Rocky’s arrest, the shooting had not been reported yet.

Rocky just came from a vacation in Barbados with his girlfriend Rihanna, who is pregnant with his child.

Rihanna recently revealed that she is in her third trimester.

Aside from his arrest, A$AP Rocky was recently faced with cheating rumors.

Last week, a tweet from fashion influencer Louis Pisano accused A$AP Rocky of being unfaithful to Rihanna with Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi. Muaddi immediately responded, calling it a "malicious" rumor and an "unfounded lie."

On Instagram, Muaddi wrote, "I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously. However, I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics, regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one's life."

For his part, Pisano dialed it all back, tweeting, "Hi all, so I'd like to address the situation. Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received. I'm not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it."

He went on, "So I'd like to formally apologize to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets. I fully accept the consequences of my actions for my tweets and any harm they caused. I have no excuse for it, I've been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand which is something going forward I'm going to move away from. I'm going to take some time away from Twitter to figure out what that looks like and how I can start using my platforms better as I've gotten away from using them for more positive work. Again I apologize to them for this unnecessary drama."

In 2019, A$AP Rocky and two men were arrested for aggravated assault in Stockholm, Sweden.

He and his entourage were accused of assaulting a man during a street fight.

Rocky claimed that he was acting in self-defense, pleading not guilty to the charges. He was eventually found guilty by trial and given a suspended sentence.