Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Jet to Barbados After Cheating Rumors

Getty Images

As rumors swirled that A$AP Rocky had cheated on Rihanna, causing a rift between the parents-to-be, the couple was spotted arriving at Grantly Adams International Airport in Barbados on Friday, seemingly shrugging off the controversy.

E! Online reports that the pregnant singer and fashion mogul wore a minidress and high heels as her partner covered himself in a tie-dyed hoodie and pants.

The day before, a tweet from fashion influencer Louis Pisano accused A$AP Rocky of being unfaithful to Rihanna with Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi. Muaddi immediately responded, calling it a "malicious" rumor and an "unfounded lie."

On Instagram, Muaddi wrote, "I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously. However, I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics, regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one's life."

For his part, Pisano dialed it all back, tweeting, "Hi all, so I'd like to address the situation. Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received. I'm not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it."

He went on, "So I'd like to formally apologize to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets. I fully accept the consequences of my actions for my tweets and any harm they caused. I have no excuse for it, I've been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand which is something going forward I'm going to move away from. I'm going to take some time away from Twitter to figure out what that looks like and how I can start using my platforms better as I've gotten away from using them for more positive work. Again I apologize to them for this unnecessary drama."

