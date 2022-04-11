Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage is a dad of two, and now he’s getting ready to be a dad again!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Cage, 58, who is months away from welcoming a baby with wife Riko Shibata, 27.

Cage revealed that Shibata is due in “the first week of September.”

When asked if he was ready to change diapers again, Cage answered, “I enjoy being a father and taking my parental duties seriously.”

Cage is also the father of sons Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16.

Nicolas is currently promoting his new movie “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” in which he plays a fictional version of himself.

Cage noted that there are “some big departures” from his real life, elaborating, “We start as a narcissistic actor who evolves into a sensitive family man. I would say the character at the end of the movie is more who I am in real life.”

He plays a man on the brink of a financial ruin, who takes a million-dollar offer to attend a rich fan’s birthday party and winds up being recruited by the CIA for a dangerous mission.

Cage has turned down playing himself on the big screen before.

He noted, “There was no muscle in my body that told me I should play a character named Nic Cage in a movie. As an actor, our job is to create characters, maybe in some ways hide behind characters, and this was straight-out Nic Cage.”

Cage admitted how “weird” it was to play himself in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” which also stars Tiffany Haddish and Pedro Pascal. He said, “Doing this movie is like staring at yourself in the mirror for 90 minutes and then kissing the mirror.”