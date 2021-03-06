New Details of Nicolas Cage & Riko Shibata's Wedding: 'We Are Very Happy'

Splash News

Nicolas Cage's marriage to Riko Shibata has been confirmed by a source close to Cage — the actor himself!

In a statement obtained by “Extra,” Cage, 56, said of the report that he'd exchanged “I dos” with Shibata, 26, “It's true, and we are very happy.”

Cage and Shibata, 26, tied the knot at Wynn Las Vegas on February 16, a date chosen to honor the birthday of Cage's late dad, August Coppola, who died in 2009. Coppola was the brother of “The Godfather” director Francis Ford Coppola and actress Talia Shire.

The “very small and intimate wedding” was officiated by Reverend Richard E. Walter, with Ron S. Rierson and Yumiko Konishi serving as witnesses.

Shibato wore a three-layered, handmade Japanese bridal Kimono from Kyoto, and walked down the aisle to “Winter Song” by pop duo Kiroro.

Cage was decked out in a Tom Ford tux.

The vows were a mixture of traditional Shinto and Catholic texts, with Walt Whitman and haiku poetry in the mix.

Post-vows, the couple were celebrated by Alice Kim, Cage' ex-wife with whom he remains friendly, and their son together, Kal, 15.

This is Cage’s fifth marriage and Shibata's first.