Nicolas Cage Marries His Much Younger GF Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage is married again!

According to a marriage certificate obtained by DailyMail.com, Cage, 56, and girlfriend Riko Shibata, 26, tied the knot at the Wynn casino and hotel in Las Vegas two days after Valentine’s Day.

The pair exchanged vows in front of officiant Reverend Richard E. Walter, with Ron S. Rierson and Yumiko Konishi serving as witnesses.

This is Cage’s fifth marriage. He was previously married to makeup artist Erika Koike for four days before filing for an annulment. In court documents obtained by The Associated Press, Cage said the pair drank “to the point of intoxication” before saying “I do.”

Rumors began swirling about Nicolas and Riko around a year ago after they were seen holding hands on multiple occasions.

Around that time, “Extra’s” Renee Bargh spoke with Cage at the premiere of “Color Out of Space,” where he raved about “Marriage Story,” starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.

“I think that’s a very important movie,” said Cage. “I think anyone who’s even considering divorce — and the families — it should be required viewing. Having been through it, family law is absolutely the worst.”