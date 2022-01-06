Nicolas Cage & Riko Shibata Expecting First Child

Actor Nicolas Cage, 57, and his wife Riko Shibata, 27, are ready for the next stage of their relationship!

They are expecting their first child together.

Their rep told People magazine, “The parents-to-be are elated!”

The news comes almost a year after they tied the knot in Las Vegas.

Cage is already the father of sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from past relationships.

Just a few months ago, Cage gushed about Shibata at the Gotham Awards in NYC.

Joined by his “Pig” co-star Alex Wolff, Nicolas told “Extra” on the red carpet, “I also fell in love with my wife here, so this is a big deal to bring her to the Gotham Awards.”

He added, “I’ve already won.”

Alex quipped, “I thought it was three-way date.”

Nicolas and Riko first sparked rumors at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.