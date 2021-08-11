Watch the Wild Trailer for Nicolas Cage’s New Movie ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’

Courtesy of RLJE Films

The clock is ticking for Nicolas Cage in the wild new thriller “Prisoners of the Ghostland.”

Cage plays a bank robber sprung from jail to find Bernice, the missing adopted granddaughter of a wealthy warlord. If he’s successful, Cage’s character earns his freedom. If he fails… he loses his life. The criminal only has five days to find her before the explosives strapped to his suit detonate.

Things only get worse as Cage ventures into the Ghostland to find Bernice and encounters some pretty trippy characters along the way. Watch the trailer to see for yourself!