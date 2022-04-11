Britney Spears Expecting First Child with Sam Asghari

Instagram

Britney Spears is going to be a mom for the third time!

On Monday, Spears announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari.

She wrote on Instagram, “I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

Spears noted that she wouldn’t be going out “as much,” due to the paparazzi frenzy.

Britney also opened up about struggling with prenatal depression when she was previously pregnant. She said, “I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”

Spears is planning to do yoga “every day” during her pregnancy.

In January, Spears sparked pregnancy rumors when she discussed her struggles with nausea.

In a video, Britney was seen sunbathing on her hotel balcony while wearing a yellow bikini. She wrote, “I think I have a small bug … the only thing that is similar to this feeling is when I was pregnant 🤰… it’s the nausea 🤢 that is the worst …”

“It’s like I can’t wake up so I go to the gym trying to wake my system up !!! It’s like clock work ⏰,” Britney went on. “I break my first sweat then I go to the bathroom and throw up 🤮… it’s absolutely horrible but then I stay at the gym because I don’t want to go home and lay sick in bed …. I keep going and night I go dancing 💃🏻 and my system starts to get clarity … Dude … this has been going on for a month and if someone has this you’re not alone !!!”

In December, Sam opened up on their Christmas plans by telling TMZ that they would be “baby-making.”

A month before, Spears expressed wanting to have a child with Sam. She wrote on Instagram, “I’m thinking about having another baby!!!”

Last year, Spears claimed that she wasn’t allowed to expand her family under her conservatorship. In a court hearing, she said, “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children.”

Spears is already the mother of sons Sean Preston and Jayden James.

A few weeks ago, “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Sam, who went solo at Elton John’s Oscar party. Explaining why she wasn’t his date, Sam said, “She’s at home doing a couple of stuff… She’s traveling a lot.”