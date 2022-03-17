Britney Spears Deactivated Her Instagram… Again

Instagram

It looks like Britney Spears is taking an Instagram break.

The star has deactivated her account again, after Us Weekly says she recently posted about wanting to be “feared” and not “pitied.”

A source tells the magazine, “Britney chose to disable her own Instagram.”

Just a few days ago, the pop star shared a new series of sexy topless photos on Instagram from her recent vacay to French Polynesia to celebrate fiancé Sam Asghari’s 28th birthday.

Instagram

The pics show Spears posing in the sand and waves, wearing only yellow-and-pink bikini bottoms.

In the caption she wrote, “Planning on having babies in Polynesia 👶🏼🤷🏼‍♀️☀️🏝 !!!!!!”

Those weren’t her first racy photos from the trip. Britney had already posted a video of herself in the same bikini bottoms… and some nudes as well.

Spears has deactivated her account before. In September, about two months before her conservatorship was terminated, she went offline.

At the time, a source told Page Six that Britney was sending a message by stepping away from Instagram, explaining, “She’s happy and in a great place and silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message.”

The insider stressed that it was “her decision” to delete Instagram just days after announcing her engagement to Sam.