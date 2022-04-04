Britney Spears Confirms She’s Writing a Book

Getty Images

On Monday, Britney Spears took to Instagram to confirm that she’s “writing a book.”

While the process has been “healing and therapeutic” for her, Spears admitted, “It’s also hard bringing up past events in my life… I’ve never been able to express openly.”

Spears noted that she’s planning to use an “intellectual approach” to write her book,” adding, ‘I’m using the intellectual approach as Justin [Timberlake] so respectfully did when he apologized to Janet [Jackson] and me…. He took the opportunity to apologize 20 years later!”

Britney was referencing Justin’s apology after the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary put the focus on their breakup.

Timberlake had been facing backlash for how he handled their split.

He wrote on Instagram, “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” Timberlake went on.

Spears also slammed her sister Jamie Lynn for mentioning her name “over 200 times” while promoting her own memoir “Things I Should Have Said.” She added, “So sorry if I’ve offended anyone by writing these stories… I also have the right to share a couple of paragraphs.”

Of her life, she stressed, “Let’s actually talk about it.”

In February, it was confirmed by People magazine that Spears sealed a tell-all book deal worth $15 million.

Page Six reported that Spears reached a deal with Simon & Schuster. A source claimed, “The deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.”

A few months ago, Spears hinted at writing a book. She wrote on Instagram, “Psssssss also great news … I'm thinking of releasing a book 📚 next year 😜 but I'm having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help!!!! Option #1 … 'S---, I really don't know' Option #2 … 'I really care what people think' 😂🙄🤷🏼‍♀️!!!! What do you guys think 🤔🤔🤔????"

In November, Spears' conservatorship was terminated after 13 years by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny.