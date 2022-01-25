Nausea? Why Britney Spears Is Sparking Pregnancy Rumors

Instagram

Amid her legal battle with sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears is enjoying some R&R in Maui with fiancé Sam Asghari.

Spears posted several pics from her vacation, including some of her and Sam in a hot tub.

In a video, Britney is sunbathing on her hotel balcony while wearing a yellow bikini. She wrote, “I think I have a small bug … the only thing that is similar to this feeling is when I was pregnant 🤰… it’s the nausea 🤢 that is the worst …”

Is Britney hinting at a possible pregnancy?

“It’s like I can’t wake up so I go to the gym trying to wake my system up !!! It’s like clock work ⏰,” Britney went on. “I break my first sweat then I go to the bathroom and throw up 🤮… it’s absolutely horrible but then I stay at the gym because I don’t want to go home and lay sick in bed …. I keep going and night I go dancing 💃🏻 and my system starts to get clarity … Dude … this has been going on for a month and if someone has this you’re not alone !!!”

Britney revealed that she has lost 2 lbs.

In December, Sam opened up on their Christmas plans by telling TMZ that they would be “baby-making.”

A month before, Spears expressed wanting to have a child with Sam. She wrote on Instagram, “I’m thinking about having another baby!!!”

Last year, Spears claimed that she wasn’t allowed to expand her family under her conservatorship. In a court hearing, she said, “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children.”