Jamie Lynn Spears Talks Possibility of Family Reconciliation with Britney Spears

Getty Images

“Extra” Special Correspondent Jenny Taft spoke with Jamie Lynn Spears about her new book “Things I Should Have Said,” as well as her strained relationship with her superstar sister, Britney Spears.

Though Britney has unfollowed her on social media, Jamie Lynn stressed, “My relationship is and always will be there.”

“I’m her little sister,” she elaborated, “I love and support her and nothing will change that.”

As for the possibility of being a family again with Britney, Jamie Lynn said, “All I want is for everyone to be happy.”

Jamie Lynn also recalled when Britney was first put under a conservatorship, which just ended after 13 years. She shared, “I was a 17-year-old about to give birth, and that was the only thing I was thinking about… I didn’t really understand the full dynamics.”

She added, “At the time, I knew my pregnancy had caused a lot of real pain in the family and I thought maybe this is just what I’m supposed to do, and I didn’t wanna cause any more trouble for anybody.”

Jamie Lynn also opened up about what she would do differently if she could go back in time. She commented, “I just should have respected myself enough to speak up and say what I was feeling and not always consider what everyone else wanted from me.”

Jamie Lynn welcomed daughter Maddie in 2008. She pointed out, “Getting pregnant with Maddie was the first time I stood up for myself and used my voice and did exactly what I wanted to do… In a way, that was me taking control of my life, even at 16 years old... That really saved me in a lot of ways.”

Spears discussed the media frenzy surrounding her and Britney at that time, calling it “extremely unfair.”

In the book, Jamie Lynn also discusses Maddie’s ATV accident, in which her off-road vehicle overturned, submerging her underwater for several minutes. Fortunately, Maddie regained consciousness days later. Calling it the “hardest chapter to write,” she noted, “This was my first time really sharing the whole story and really kind of the turning point is when I wanted to start writing my life story and this story in particular, because it is a miracle and it should be shared.”

Spears also explained how her dad’s alleged drinking impacted her youth. She said, “I just believe it created a place where I didn’t always feel that safe or stable and I later on in my life have opened up about sharing the anxiety that has come from that and my desire to control everything because of that.”

She added, “I think that I said everything that I needed to say in this book, even though it goes against everything I was brought up to know.”