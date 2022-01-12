Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out About Britney and the Conservatorship on ‘GMA’

Getty Images

Jamie Lynn Spears is opening up about her relationship with sister Britney ahead of the publication of her new memoir “Things I Should Have Said.”

Today on “Good Morning America,” Jamie Lynn told ABC News’ “Nightline” anchor Juju Chang that she loves Britney and explained how she’s tried to help with her conservatorship over the years.

Britney took steps last year to end her 13-year-conservatorship and the control her father Jamie had over her life and finances. Over the past few months, the pop star has also called out her family for not helping her more.

Jamie Lynn said she “was happy” when the conservatorship ended in November, adding, “First off, I don’t understand — when it was put into place, I was a 17-year-old, I was about to have a baby. So I didn’t understand what was happening, nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now.”

The 30-year-old insisted she tried to help Britney over the years. “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” she said. “So when she needed help, I set up ways to do [that], went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”

Chang asked specifically, “So you didn’t always agree with the conservatorship?” Jamie Lynn replied, “It wasn’t about agreeing with the conservatorship. Everyone has a voice and it should be heard. So if she wanted to talk to other people, then I did, I set that up. I even spoke to her legal team, who I — her legal team, previous legal team — and that did not end well in my favor. So I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without, you know, she has to walk through the door.”

Britney recently unfollowed Jamie Lynn on Instagram and has continued to speak out against her family.

Jamie Lynn became emotional as she spoke out the rift. “That love is still there, 100%. Um, I love my sister,” she insisted. “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that. So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

Chang noted that “GMA” had reached out to Britney and their father Jamie, but neither responded.