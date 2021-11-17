Britney Spears Blasts Conservatorship and Her Family as She Thanks Fans for Saving Her

Instagram

Britney Spears is sounding-off in a new Instagram video about her life.

On Friday, a judge terminated her conservatorship after 13 years and the pop star says she’s “just grateful, honestly, for each day.”

She said inquiring fans have asked, "What am I going to do now that the conservatorship's over with?" Right now, Britney just wants to get back to normal life, like "being able to have the keys to my car, being able to be independent and feel like a woman and owning a ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, [and] being able to buy candles."

Spears also blasted her family for the role they played in her life over the past 13 years.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While her parents supported ending the conservatorship in recent months, Britney said in the caption, “honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me… it was demoralizing and degrading !!!! I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for… yes including my church going mother !!!!”

She went on, “I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time … I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!”

In the video, the singer insisted, “I'm not here to be a victim. I lived with victims my whole life as a child, that's why I got out of my house. And I worked for 20 years and worked my ass off."

She wants to help others, saying, "I'm here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses. I'm a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people. So hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system."

Spears also took time to praise her fans in the #FreeBritney movement, saying, "You guys rock. My voice was muted and threatened for so long and I wasn't able to speak up or say anything and because of you guys and the awareness of kind of knowing what was going on, and delivering that news to the public for so long, you gave awareness to all of them."

She added, "You guys saved my life, in a way. 100 percent.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As Britney adjusts to life without the conservatorship, she’s also toying with family plans. The star is engaged to Sam Asghari and recently shared on Instagram, “I'm thinking about having another baby !!!” She included a black-and-white photo of adult feet next to baby feet on tiptoes, and wrote, “I wonder if this one is a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something … that's for sure 🐣🙊💋💅🏼 !!!!”