Britney Spears Slams Jamie Lynn Spears After ‘GMA’ Interview

Getty Images

Britney Spears is not thrilled about her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ interview on “Good Morning America.”

On Thursday, Spears expressed her displeasure on Twitter, writing, “I watched it with a 104° fever lol and it was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring.”

As for what bothered her about the interview, Britney shared, “My sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time … So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ??? REALLY ???”

Referencing Jamie Lynn’s performance of her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, Britney wrote, “Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs … I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!!”

Bashing Jamie Lynn and their family, Britney added, “If you were me, you might understand asking for 13 years for remixes to go into a small venue show and on tours !!!! 13 years later they assign me as the MOTHER OF ALL … heart of gold … Britney sitting there seeing a 15 minute performance of everything I have ever wanted…. But see, I always was the bigger person. They all got to DO IT and PLAY ME and I always sat there and took it. But see, now it’s a joke … the last thing I would ever do is ask for what was just given to her !!! So yes, they did ruin my dreams. She knew I was waiting to change my show and her only words were ‘Well, it wasn’t my idea.’”

Along with wishing her sister well on her book tour, Britney noted that she is stepping away from Instagram for awhile. She explained, “The media, this business has always been extremely hateful to me. I’ve given enough … MORE than enough.”

Spears stressed, “Psss lesson learned from all this don’t trust people or anyone. Make your cats and dogs your family and take care of your own damn self !!!!”