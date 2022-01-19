Britney Spears Makes Shocking Claims About Her Dad as She Sends Cease-and-Desist to Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears is hitting back at her dad Jamie and her sister Jamie Lynn!

The pop star’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart has filed legal docs, obtained by “Extra,” claiming her father and his legal team drained her accounts of $36 million over the course of the conservatorship.

The docs state that Jamie "engaged in self-dealing, financial and business mismanagement... engaged in abusive and bullying conduct toward his daughter, deprived his daughter of fundamental civil liberties..."

The papers say that Jamie was paid $6 million, in spite of his "chronic alcohol abuse impairing his ability to serve faithfully." He is also accused of using some of the funds to pitch a reality show called “Cookin’ Cruzin’ and Chaos with Jamie Spears.”

Meanwhile, the legal team reportedly made $30 million.

Jamie has claimed all the payments were court-approved.

The family has a hearing today. Jamie is hoping to obtain more money for attorney fees, while Rosengart is opposing the request.

Britney is also taking issue with Jamie Lynn, who is on a book tour to promote her memoir “Things I Should Have Said.”

After sparring on social media, Britney filed a cease-and-desist letter asking her sister to stop talking about her on tour.

According to CNN, Rosengart wrote, "She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign. If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action."

Recently, Jamie Lynn told “Extra,” “All I want is for everyone to be happy.”

Jamie Lynn also recalled when Britney was first put under a conservatorship, which just ended after 13 years.

She shared, “I was a 17-year-old about to give birth, and that was the only thing I was thinking about… I didn’t really understand the full dynamics.”

Jamie Lynn added, “At the time, I knew my pregnancy had caused a lot of real pain in the family and I thought maybe this is just what I’m supposed to do, and I didn’t want to cause any more trouble for anybody.”