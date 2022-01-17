A Major Sign That Britney Spears & Jamie Lynn Are Ending Their Public Feud

Getty Images

It looks like Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears are done bashing each other in public.

Jamie Lynn wrote on Instagram, “Britney — just call me. I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform.”

“In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up,” Jamie Lynn pleaded. “I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. Love you.”

On Saturday, Britney tweeted to Jamie Lynn, “Jamie Lynn... I don't think your book is about me at all...I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me !!! When I said only a scum person would make up things like that about someone, I could have sworn I said 'but you're not.’”

“I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing !!!!! But I think that we would both have to agree to the fact that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me !!! What Dad did to me, they don't even do to criminals,” Britney claimed. “So for you to sit back and act completely aloof to what has happened to me is honesty [sic] insane to me !!!"

While she feels like they were “supposed to have each other’s back,” she wrote, “All I know is I love you unconditionally !!! So go ahead and say whatever you want ... it's so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this !!!"

Britney ended her lengthy tweet, writing, “Say whatever you want to say just know I do know your real heart more than anyone !!! It's your life and you deserve a beautiful life !!!! I wish I would be able to do what you're doing and do interviews !!! I'm scared of all of it ... I admire you for being strong ... just know I love you and I think you know that already more than anything !!!"

“Extra” Special Correspondent Jenny Taft recently spoke to Jamie Lynn about her strained relationship with Britney. When asked about the possibility of being a family again with Britney, she said, “All I want is for everyone to be happy.”