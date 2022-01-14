Britney Spears Blasts Jamie Lynn Again: ‘Stop with These Crazy Lies’

Getty Images

The family feud between Britney Spears and younger sister Jamie Lynn continues to play out on social media.

Jamie Lynn is releasing a new memoir called “Things I Should Have Said,” and Spears isn’t pleased with how she’s being portrayed in the book or by Jamie Lynn’s press interviews.

In her latest post, Britney blasts her sister, tweeting, “Jamie Lynn… congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW.”

Taking issue with a story Jamie Lynn told about Britney brandishing a knife, Britney says, “The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut… So please, please stop with these crazy lies for Hollywood books.”

The pop star continued, “I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone… I’m actually very confused about you making that up because it’s honestly not like you at all!!!! Around the kids???? Jamie Lynn seriously?? Come on!!!”

Taking another swing, Britney added, “Congrats on introducing your older sister [to] the concept of getting LOW… LOWER… LOWEST… because you win on that one, babe!!!!”

This is a follow-up to another angry tweet Britney posted yesterday accusing Jamie Lynn of trying to “sell a book at my expense.” Jamie Lynn just responded to the post this morning, writing on Instagram, in part, "Brit, I am always here for you. You know behind the scenes I have always been here. It's become exhausting when conversations and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media.”

Instagram

She added, "Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it's getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats as a result of their aunt's vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to."

The younger Spears insisted “there are no sides” and she doesn’t want any “drama.” She also insisted, “my book is not about” Britney.