Britney Spears Meets Up with Donatella Versace!

Instagram

It's Versacney, b*tch!

That's what Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari called it when fashion legend Donatella Versace dropped by to meet up with his pop-princess partner this week.

In a series of snaps and videos, the informal meeting revealed Britney in two different comfy crop tops and white short-shorts, and Donatella in a lime-green, short-sleeved top and a hot-pink suit.

"Look who came up to visit," Britney wrote on her recently reinstated Instagram. "These 2 bad b*tches are up to no good."

Donatella replied, "Yessssss!!!! Definitely up to noooooo good! 😈😉 love you both 😘."

Immediately, fans began to wonder if a Versace X Britney fashion collab could be in the works, while others speculated Donatella might have been on hand to plan Britney's wedding gown.

Britney's IG was back after the star deactivated her account in mid-March, saying she wanted to be “feared” and not “pitied.”

Sources suggested to Us Weekly, “Britney chose to disable her own Instagram.”