Madonna & Son David Cover Elton John for Ukraine

Ahead of April 9's #StandUpForUkraine, a social media rally for Ukrainian refugee relief, the Queen of Pop and one of her little princes joined together in song to help raise awareness for the cause.

Late Friday, Madonna enlisted her 16-year-old son David Banda on a faithful cover of Elton John's classic "Your Song."

"Music does make the people come together," the icon says in an Instagram video, "as President Zelensky said so eloquently last week on the Grammys, and so my son David Banda and I would like to offer this gift of song to you — one of our favorite songs — in hopes that we can inspire people all around the world to stand up and support the people of the Ukraine."

With Banda playing piano, the duo harmonizes sweetly on the song, both in good voice, as images of Ukrainian suffering are intercut with simple footage of their performance.

At video's end, Madonna and David are joined by her other kids, Mercy James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 9, all of whom were adopted from Malawi. "Let everyone's voices be heard around the world to support funding and humanitarian efforts for the Ukraine," Madonna says before the family shouts, "Stand up for the Ukraine!"

