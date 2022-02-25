Stars React to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Russia began their invasion into Ukraine by air, land, and sea.

Many celebrities, like Ashton Kutcher, took to social media to show their support for Ukraine, which has a population of 44 million.

Kutcher is married to Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine. He tweeted, “I stand with Ukraine.”

On Thursday, Angelina Jolie wrote on Instagram, "Like many of you, I'm praying for the people in Ukraine. My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region. We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment – for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law – cannot be overstated."

In another post, Jolie pointed out that "50,000 people have fled Ukraine in less than 48 hours."

Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram Story, writing, "This morning was heartbreaking waking up to the news that Ukraine had been invaded. I had the most incredible experience filming "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart in Kyiv, and I will be forever grateful to the local community who welcomed me with open arms... I am standing in solidarity with everyone in Ukraine who is affected by this attack and with our global community who is calling for an immediate end to this violence."

Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted, "My thoughts are with the Ukrainian people. I have been asked to do several interviews, but I believe the news should continue to focus on what’s happening on the ground - on the tragedy that has broken our hearts and on the courage of the Ukrainian people that has inspired us."

Schwarzenegger also praised boxing legends Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko, who are planning to fight for Ukraine if the war continues.

Vitali and Wladimir @Klitschko, I am thinking of you, my friends. You were my heroes in the ring and you’re my heroes now. https://t.co/hR5U5llTwS — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 25, 2022 @Schwarzenegger

Eiza González wrote on her Instagram Story, "What is happening in Ukraine at the moment is so utterly devastating. It's grotesque to witness what one man's ambition and ego can account for. I'm praying for everyone suffering and so angered and distraught by the state of the world. My heart goes out to the people trapped in this horrific situation."

Gigi Hadid took to the same social platform, writing, "My heart is hurting for the Ukraine and all those affected by this unimaginable reality. Putin's actions are a threat to every Democratic country in the world and must be stopped. I pray that the support other countries provide can give the Ukrainians what they have voted for and deserve. Peace. Peace. Peace. HANDS OFF UKRAINE."

Sophia Bush shared a photo of Russian citizens denouncing Vladimir Putin’s “bloodthirsty aggressions.” She wrote, “In Russia, you can be jailed for 5 years for protesting. Many protestors were attacked and beaten by security forces. And still, these people gathered in solidarity and chanted “No to war.” “Shame!” and “Ukraine is not our enemy!” People standing up to power change the world. There is a lot of pain and terror going on, and I’ve linked lots of news in my stories. But here, I wanted to share with you all the vision of hope that brought tears to my eyes last night. United we stand.”

She added, “I send all my love and solidarity to Ukraine and everyone in Russia condemning what Putin is doing. I believe in us. Even in times of terror, I really do. #янемолчу 🤍🙏🏼.”

Ashley Judd showed her support of Ukraine with a series of photos from her trip with UNFPA. She wrote on Instagram, “Look at these halcyon images from my trip with @UNFPA supporting girls and women survivors of sexual and gender based violence from the earlier conflict in the east, who found resilience and tenacity with psych social support, and now are terrorized by the abject lunacy of this violent mayhem. My heart is wretched as together we hold both the fear and community hope that the sexual autonomy and rights of girls and women will be safe during this deranged violence. I fell in love with the families who hosted me, who fed me borscht from their garden plots, who shared their rope swings over creeks, who invited me for rest in wild flower strewn meadows. My most urgent thoughts are with all the people of Ukraine, for those cower, and those who senselessly agress, too. May all violence cease, at the level of action and at the level of thought. Thank you @UNFPA for standing with the sexual and reproductive health of vulnerable girls and women in conflict. #ukraine."

Shannen Doherty posted a photo from Ukraine. She wrote on Instagram, "This is happening now. Pay attention. Speak up. I can’t believe celebrities and influencers are posting about their latest success or newest bag when children, fathers, mothers, sons, daughters are being killed. While I realize that there is a limit to what social media can accomplish, I also think it can do much more than simply being a self serving platform. Ukraine I am praying for you Ukraine. #Ukraine #peaceforall."

Jamie Lee Curtis reposted a photo taken by photographer Alex Lourie, who shared a photo of a woman named Helena, who was “sliced by a falling shard of mirror.”

Lourie wrote on Instagram, “Russia has invaded Ukraine. On the first morning of the invasion, they bombed a civilian apartment complex in Chuihiv, near Kharkiv.”

Luke Evans posted another photo of Helena, adding, “This is what war does, this woman’s face shows the hurt, the pain and the suffering and the misery it causes to the innocent caught in the middle. All in the name of what?? Archaic ideology and a complete ignorance of where we actually are, as a human race, in 2022!! #ukraine #stopthewar #pleasestop 💔.”

Mayim Bialik posted a photo of soldiers. She wrote, “I'll be off social media as the invasion of Ukraine unfolds. My thoughts and heart are with all of those impacted by war, divisiveness and violence.”

Katheryn Winnick posted an old photo of herself seemingly in Ukraine.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On her Instagram Story, Winnick wrote, "I woke up this morning with texts from my Ukrainian family & friends saying 'it has begun.' Some fleeing, some taking shelter underground & some stayin to fight. We are a peaceful country. We do not deserve this war. #IStandWithUkraine."

Regina Spektor posted a childhood photo of herself on a float “during a May 9th celebration in the former USSR.” She stressed the importance of celebrating peace on that day, emphasizing, “Today my heart hurts because no matter how many great works of art and music (Guernica…. Masters Of War… Most of Okudzhava and Vysotsky… Vonnegut… Remarque… all those films in all those languages…) portray the horrors of war, new Masters of War seem to rise up again in all the nations… Sending new children to slaughter each other… Yes there’s nothing funny about Peace, Love and Understanding… it’s so needed right now. There were, and still are, real Nazis in the world. But in Ukraine that are just millions of civilians being pulled into a war, and in Russia there are children being sent to fight and die for no reason other than the bottomless and horror filled “more more more more more more more” of politicians and corporations. And it’s terrifying… this part of being a grownup sucks. Being this aware of how endless these circles seem to be.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is still in the center of Kyiv as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

The dance pro posted a series of updates on Instagram, as his wife Peta Murgatroyd prayed for his safety and asked fans to do the same.

Maks, who had earlier said he was headed to a bomb shelter, posted a video saying, “I’m safe. We haven’t been told to move and I’m just following instructions. That’s all I can say.”

Maks' brother Valentine wrote on Instagram, "My parents fled this country for this exact reason. Not because it wasn't good to them, but because their kids would see war eventually. It's a cruel irony that 28 years later my brother [Maksim] is in a bombshelter in Kiev. If they hadn't left I would be on the front lines defending my home right now. And the most heartbreaking thing of all I would be either killing or dying at the hands of my fellow brothers. The Russian people don't want this!! We stood by each others side. We loved and celebrated one another. I speak Russian yes but make no mistake about it, I am a proud Ukranian and now the world will finally know the difference. Slava Ukraini all day every day! And to all my Russian friends this might be the best and only time t stand up to your dictator."

See more reactions below.

To my friends and family in Ukraine - my heart breaks that this conflict has escalated in such a devastating way. Please take great care and be as safe as you can. Sending thoughts to you and your loved ones during this chaotic and disruptive time. pic.twitter.com/UXyu0lOzNa — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) February 25, 2022 @JaredLeto

The current state of the world is absolutely terrifying. My heart goes out to the innocent civilians whose lives have been turned upside down. If you’re unaware of what’s going on overseas, I encourage you to seek out the proper resources to educate yourself on this situation. — Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) February 24, 2022 @TheRachLindsay

BREAKING: Putin’s invaded Ukraine. This is an act of war by a bully-boy thug who doesn’t think the rest of the world has the guts or will to stop him. Shameful. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 24, 2022 @piersmorgan

This isn't a war



It's murder — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) February 24, 2022 @JohnCleese

The protests in Russia from brave citizens there, risking true life and liberty to voice their opposition to Putin’s war with Ukraine, make the “convoys” protest in North America over “freedum” seem truly ludicrous. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 24, 2022 @GeorgeTakei

Pop act AJR has cancelled their upcoming concert in Russia, which was set for October. They tweeted, “We are sad to announce that we will be cancelling our upcoming show in Russia. Thank you to our Russian fans who oppose their country’s unprovoked and criminal behavior. Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine. At this point, the best thing you can do is share ACCURATE info.”

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest has banned Russia from competing. The European Broadcasting Union said in statement, “The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute.”