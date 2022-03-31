Patrick Demarchelier, Famed Fashion Photographer, Dies at 78

Getty Images

Patrick Demarchelier, one of the most famous and highly sought after fashion photographers of the past 40 years, died Thursday. He was 78.

His official Instagram confirmed his death, but did not provide a cause. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31st 2022, at the age of 78," a statement on the account read. "He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren."

Demarchlier's glamorous work was splashed on and in magazines like Vogue, Glamour, and Harper's Bazaar. He shot famous women, including Janet Jackson for Rolling Stone (topless, with an unseen man's hands covering her breasts) and Britney Spears. Among his collaborations with Madonna were the iconic cover of her "Justify My Love" single (1990), two album covers, and all the images used to promote the film "Dick Tracy" (1990).

Perhaps his most famous subject was Princess Diana, a muse with whom he created unusually intimate, timeless portraiture.

He also shot campaigns for a who's-who of brands: Dior, Yves Saint Lauren, Louis Vuitton.

In popular culture, he is remembered for being namechekced in "The Devil Wears Prada" (2006) by a harried young assistant played by Anne Hathaway imploring her boss, while holding an important call, "I have Patrick!," as well as for a cameo in the first "Sex and the City" movie (2008).

In 2018, several models accused Demarchelier of sexual assault in a Boston Globe exposé, leading Condé Nast to dump him, effectively ending his career. He denied the allegations, telling The Globe, "People lie and they tell stories. It's ridiculous."