Caitlyn Jenner Reacts to Will Smith’s Oscar Fiasco

Caitlyn Jenner stepped out for a night of fun at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Party!

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Caitlyn Jenner, who reacted to Will Smith hitting Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Caitlyn is good friends with Will and Jada. She shared, “I know Will very well and Jada… we are at the same golf club together… I see them all the time… I’ve always liked Will. He's been a really good friend for many years.”

Caitlyn wasn’t able to see the incident up close, saying, “Honestly, I saw from a distance, I didn't see what was going on… But it was kind of a television moment… But I don't know…”

Aside from Will and Chris, Caitlyn’s step-daughter Kim is also making headlines for her relationship with Pete Davidson.

Caitlyn is all for Kim and Pete’s relationship, saying, “Actually Kim's very happy… So it's all good… I want Kim happy… She deserves it.”

Jenner recently became a grandparent again with the arrival of her 20th grandbaby. Her son Burt’s girlfriend Valerie Pitalo just gave birth to the couple’s third child, a daughter named Goldie Brooklyn.

Caitlyn gushed, “Very excited… One week old… Actually saw her yesterday for the first time, Little Goldie… and very excited about it, but I've been very blessed, large family, a lot of kids.”