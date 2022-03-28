Academy Launches Formal Review of Will Smith Incident, 'Will Explore Consequences'

Getty Images

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is exploring action against Will Smith after the actor struck Chris Rock onstage during Sunday night’s Academy Awards telecast.

On Monday afternoon, the Academy said in a statement, "The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law."

As listed in the Academy's Standard of Conduct, unacceptable conduct includes "physical contact that is uninvited and, in the situation, inappropriate and unwelcome."

The Standards of Conduct also state that if a member is found to have violated the standards, "The Academy may take any disciplinary action permitted by the Academy's Bylaws, up to and including suspension of membership or expulsion from membership."

Smith stormed the stage and hit Rock in the face after the comedian cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss, comparing her look to Demi Moore's character's shaved head in the 1997 movie ‘G.I. Jane.’ Jada has been open about suffering from alopecia and hair loss, but it remains unclear whether Rock knew about her condition.

At their table inside the Dolby Theater, Will also twice shouted to a shocked Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f-----g mouth."

Stars reacted to the incident afterward.

Jeremy Piven defended his friend Chris Rock, telling "Extra," "Chris is one of those comics that, he and [Dave] Chappelle are the GOATs and they're, like, the youngest, oldest comics in the world. They've been doing it since they were kids. And I think you know the contract you set up with the audiences is that these are, indeed, jokes and we have to embrace our freedom of speech.”

Jane Seymour simply told "Extra" she doesn’t condone violence.

Tiffany Haddish also weighed in, taking Will's side.