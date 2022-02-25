Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Finalize Their Divorce

Julianne Hough, 33, and Brooks Laich, 37, have settled their divorce, nearly two years after calling it quits.

On Tuesday, Hough filed a declaration for uncontested dissolution. In the court docs, obtained by People magazine, the declaration reads, “The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court.”

Hough has also waived her right to spousal support. Their agreement is uncontested, so all that remains is for the judge to sign off on it.

In the spring of 2020, the couple announced their separation after nearly three years of marriage.

In a joint statement, they said, “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

Though there were rumors that the two were “working on their relationship for several months,” Julianne filed for divorce that November.

Both have moved on from their relationship. Brooks made it Instagram official with CrossFit star Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir a year ago.

After the time, Laich gushed about Davíðsdóttir after she completed the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games. He wrote on Instagram, “This weekend I was able to witness @katrintanja compete live for the first time, and I am left more inspired and amazed than I could have ever imagined.”

A few months ago, Julianne was seen packing on the PDA with model Charlie Wilson in Los Angeles. After picking up some green juices and eating at a local restaurant, the two were seen wrapping their arms around each other and kissing.

Julianne and Charlie kept it casual for their outing. She wore a fuzzy brown jacket, sweatpants, and slippers, while Charlie sported a green tee, copper pants, and white sneakers.

It is unknown when Julianne and Charlie may have started dating or how they met.

A source told People magazine, “Julianne has not been dating Charlie Wilson very long but seems happy and enjoying her single life. She is attracted to him, but it's early and could just be a flirtation."