New Couple Alert! Julianne Hough & Model Charlie Wilson Pack on the PDA

Backgrid

A year after calling it quits with Brooks Laich, it looks like Julianne Hough has a new man!

A few days ago, Hough was seen kissing model Charlie Wilson in Los Angeles.

After picking up some green juices and eating at a local restaurant, the two were seen wrapping their arms around each other and kissing.

Backgrid

Julianne and Charlie kept it casual for their outing. She wore a fuzzy brown jacket, sweatpants, and slippers, while Charlie sported a green tee, copper pants, and white sneakers.

It is unknown when Julianne and Charlie may have started dating or how they met.

The sighting comes a few months after Brooks made it Instagram official with CrossFit star Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir.

After the time, Laich gushed about Davíðsdóttir after she completed the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games. He wrote on Instagram, “This weekend I was able to witness @katrintanja compete live for the first time, and I am left more inspired and amazed than I could have ever imagined.”

Julianne and Brooks announced their separation over a year ago. At the time, they told People magazine, “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”