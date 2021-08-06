Julianne Hough’s Ex Brooks Laich Moves On – Who’s His New GF?

Less than a year after Julianne Hough filed for divorce, her ex Brooks Laich has a new love!

Earlier this week, Laich gushed about CrossFit star Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, who just completed the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games. He wrote on Instagram, “This weekend I was able to witness @katrintanja compete live for the first time, and I am left more inspired and amazed than I could have ever imagined.”

Brooks added, “So proud of the way she competed this weekend, which was the expression of the hard work she put in to be here. Rest assured the next time she takes the field, I will be there watching - bearing witness to one of the greatest competitors I have ever met!”

In response to Brooks’ post, Katrín wrote, “THE MOST incredible feeling to get to step out on that comp floor & I know you know that feeling aaaaaaaaaall too well. Thankful for you & the best support always always always.”

During a livestream, Brooks and Katrín were spotted kissing after she completed her event.

Following the competition, the pair flew to Hawaii for some R&R. Brooks posted videos of himself at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, including one where he said, “Good morning, my friends. Waking up in this beautiful place today. About to go for a little breakfast on the beach. One of my favorite things to eat when I travel? Cinnamon buns. I’m on the lookout for the best cinnamon bun and I’ll find it right here.”

It is unknown when Brooks and Katrín started dating and how they met.