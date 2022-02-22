Aaron Rodgers’ Sweet Instagram Message for Ex-Fiancée Shailene Woodley

Instagram

Aaron Rodgers just sent a sweet message of thanks to Shailene Woodley on Instagram following their reported split.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback shared some “#MondayNightGratitude from some of the incredibly special people in my life,” including Shailene.

Shedding some light on their courtship, he wrote, “@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life.”

He went on, “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

Rodgers included a cozy photo of the pair snuggled up on a couch with both the stars in black sweatshirts, and Aaron wearing a black beanie.

Aaron gave a shoutout to his football fam, writing, “To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt [LaFleur], Nathaniel [Hackett], Luke [Getsy], @jordan3love [Jordan Love] and @kurtbenkert [Kurt Benkert], you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys.”



He added, “To the Friday Crew, @aiydacobb [Aiyda Cobb], @rcobb18 [Randall Cobb], @frankieshebby [Frankie Shebby], and @davidbakhtiari [David Bakhtiari], I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you.”

The 38-year-old went on, “To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.”

He didn’t stop there, ending by saying, “To everyone else, Spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace ❤️❤️.”

The Instagram post comes just days after People confirmed Aaron and Shailene had called off their engagement.

The insider told the magazine, "It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working. They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

Another source told In Touch, “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together. She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

The insider claimed that Aaron is an “independent guy” who got “cold feet” about getting married.

“There were too many obstacles. They’re both adults and decided to part amicably,” the insider pointed out.

Earlier this month, split rumors started swirling after Aaron omitted Shailene in his acceptance speech after winning his fourth MVP award at the NFL Honors. He told the audience, “What a year, huh?”

Along with thanking the Green Bay Packers, his fans, and his teammates, he added, “It's been an amazing 17 years. So thankful for the memories and the moments over the years.”

Aaron did show his appreciation to his “inner circle,” saying, “You know who you are. Thank you for reaching out like you do. It means the world to me.”

Rodgers dedicated the award in memory of two important people, who have passed, saying, “The man who drafted me. The second, the former producer of the NFL Honors.”

Last year, Rodgers won the same award and used the acceptance speech to announce his engagement. During his virtual appearance, he said, “2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments — 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season."

He then shared, "I got engaged," before going on to say, "and I played some of the best football of my career. So, I'd like to thank, first and foremost, my teammates for their support, their inspiration, protection, incredible play on the field; the coaching staff for their efforts to make this thing fun every single week — the energy, the positivity, and the daily presentations really kept us going. Off the field, I got a great group of people that support me, so I'd like to thank my team."

Receiving a shout-out on his long list was "my fiancée," but Aaron did not call Shailene out by name.

That same month, Shailene confirmed her engagement to Aaron on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” just weeks after romance rumors started swirling.

She told Jimmy, “We are engaged. But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"

She gushed, “First off, he’s just a wonderful, incredible human being,” before joking, “but I never thought I would be engaged to someone who threw balls for a living… but he’s really just so good at it.”