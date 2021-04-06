Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Make It Instagram Official

Getty Images

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are taking another step in their relationship!

The pair have made it official on Instagram.

On Monday, Woodley posted a video on her Instagram Story, calling Rodgers “sexy.” While promoting his gig on “Jeopardy!” she told her followers, “So you guys, I have a very important announcement to make. This guy, right here, is super sexy, super attractive, just shaved his neck this morning, has a little man bun growing. This guy is hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight. So, you could watch it and you should watch it.”

After his episode aired, Aaron posted a recap, which featured Shailene. He captioned the Instagram video, “10 questions about life and jeopardy hosted by @shailenewoodley ❤️.”

Just days ago, Shailene and Aaron held hands while enjoying a day at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios theme park in photos obtained by Page Six.

Last week, the pair also stepped out for a date night at the Best Café and Bar in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The restaurant wrote on its Instagram page, “Our team had the opportunity to cook for @aaronrodgers12 and his crew last night. Grateful for the opportunity.”

In late February, Shailene confirmed her engagement to Aaron on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” just weeks after romance rumors started swirling. She told Jimmy, “We are engaged. But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"