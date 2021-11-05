Aaron Rodgers Confirms He’s Not Vaccinated, Using Ivermectin Dewormer Against COVID

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is speaking out after news broke he contracted COVID-19 and rumors swirled that he isn’t vaccinated.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback set the record straight on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday, insisting he “didn’t lie in the initial press conference” back in August when he said he was “immunized.” He went on to explain he has been following another “immunization protocol” and has used ivermectin dewormer, which has not been proven to be effective against COVID-19.

Rodgers said of the press conference, "During that time, it was a very witch hunt that was going on across the league where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated," adding that he didn’t agree with having to disclose personal medical information.

The star went on, "And at the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized. It wasn't some sort of ruse or lie, it was the truth... Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I had been immunized. I would have responded with this, I would have said, 'Look, I'm not, you know some sort of anti-vaxx, flat-earther. I am somebody who is a critical thinker.'”

The 37-year-old said he’s a strong believer in “bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body.” He added, “Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody.”

Aaron claimed, “I have an allergy to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines [Pfizer and Moderna]... My only option was Johnson & Johnson. At this time, in the early spring, I had heard of multiple people who had had adverse events around getting the J&J." He then noted that J&J was then pulled off the shelves due to clotting issues, so he found another “immunization protocol that I could go through to best protect myself and my teammates."

At another point in the conversation, he revealed, “I consulted with a now good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got COVID and I’ve been doing a lot of stuff that he recommended,” adding that he had been taking monoclonal antibodies and ivermectin.

The FDA says ivermectin is “not authorized or approved… for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 in people or animals. Ivermectin has not been shown to be safe or effective for these indications. There’s a lot of misinformation around, and you may have heard that it’s okay to take large doses of ivermectin. It is not okay.”

Meanwhile, Aaron, who is engaged to “Big Little Lies” star Shailene Woodley, showed concern over the vaccines’ effects on fertility, telling the podcast hosts, “The next great chapter in my life I believe is being a father… and to my knowledge there have been zero long term studies around sterility or fertility issues around the vaccines so that is definitely something I was worried about.”