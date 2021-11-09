Shailene Woodley Tells Everyone to ‘Calm the F—k Down’ Over Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley is supporting her fiancé Aaron Rodgers in a series of posts on Instagram Stories.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback recently contracted COVID-19 and later confirmed he’s not vaccinated.

Shailene came to his defense Tuesday over reports he stepped out to get coffee at Brentwood Country Mart in L.A., insisting the man in the photos isn’t even Aaron.

"Literally ya'll need to calm the f--k down. This is straight up HILARIOUS," she wrote. "News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f--king men on the streets of LA and saying its him."

To prove her point, Woodley teased, "I know Aaron's body VERY well. First off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this random dude, are a LOT bigger. ;)."

She also pointed out his hands, saying, "It's no secret he has the hairiest hands on the f--king planet. This oblivious homie, clearly, does not. Go ahead, zoom in."

Not to mention, the man drove away in a car she didn’t recognize. "Also, cute car dude, but Aaron would never drive this,” she said.