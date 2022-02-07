Pics! Shawn Mendes’ Eye-Opening Meditation Session with a Hot Shaman

MEGA

Singer Shawn Mendes is enjoying his time in Hawaii!

A few days ago, Mendes was photographed with a mystery woman, who appears to be a shaman. Shawn opted for a white sleeveless shirt and gray pants, while the woman bared her midriff in a gray sprots bra and yoga shorts.

During their outing, Shawn and the woman were seen sitting cross-legged from each other at a beach, where they performed relaxing exercises. At one point, the woman appeared to be blowing into a pipe that went into one of Shawn’s nostrils.

Could Mendes be experiencing Rapé, which is a shamanic sacred medicine that is administered through one’s nose?

According to some, Rapé contains healing and cleansing medicines that help sharpen the mind, clear bad energy, and detox the mind and body.

One website claimed, “Generally, they have the following effects — profoundly helps to re-align and open all your chakras, improves your grounding, releases any sickness on physical, emotional, mental and spiritual levels, opens-up the third eye, de-calcifies the pineal gland, clears any mental confusion, releases any negative thoughts, removes any entities, connects you to your divine breath, and elevates your connection with Spirit.”

Aside from the meditation session, Mendes and the woman were seen hiking along the cliffs and enjoying a conversation over coffee.

In another outing in Hawaii, Shawn went shirtless while enjoying nature with some of his friends.

He recently expressed his love of Hawaii, writing on Instagram, “Hawaii would i not move to to Hawaii.”

It looks like Mendes is doing some self-care, months after his split from Camila Cabello.

Shawn and Camila are on good terms after calling it quits in November. A few weeks ago, she left a cute comment on his Instagram after he shared a clip of himself in the recording studio. Camila replied with a reference to “High School Musical,” writing, “Ur crazy wildcat.”

The singers were friends for years before they started dating in July 2019.

Last month, they reunited in Miami… to walk their dog Tarzan. TMZ posted video of the exes out for a stroll with the golden retriever in the lead.

Mendes and Cabello adopted the pup in November 2020, and Shawn chatted about Tarzan (and gushed about Camila) during this December 2020 interview with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour. Watch!