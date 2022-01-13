Shawn Mendes Drops ‘It’ll Be Okay’ Music Video After Camila Cabello Split

Over a month after announcing his split with Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes has released the new music video for “It’ll Be Okay,” seemingly inspired by their breakup.

The music video reunited Shawn with director Jay Martin, who also worked on his videos for “Stitches” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

In the video, Shawn is seen taking a stroll through his snowy hometown Toronto.

In a recent livestream, Shawn opened up about the making of the video, saying, “The video was extremely cold to film.”

“We were in the city of Toronto and it was nighttime and it was freezing,” Shawn added. “There was lots of fake snow going in my mouth. But other than that, it was pretty nice."

As for his favorite lyric in the song, he shared, “My favorite line in the song is 'I start to imagine a world where we don't collide.' I like the word 'collide,' I like the image of two people not just meeting in life, but two people — boom — in life.”

The music video was released just days after Shawn and Camila’s reunion in Miami, where they were seen walking their golden retriever.

Mendes and Cabello adopted the pup in November 2020, and Shawn chatted about Tarzan (and gushed about Camila) during this December 2020 interview with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour. Watch!

Before they started dating in July 2019, the two had been friends for years.

Shawn and Camila announced their split in November 2021 with a joint statement that said, "Hey guys, we've decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever ❤️ We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."