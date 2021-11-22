Camila Cabello Makes Big Change After Shawn Mendes Split — See Her New Look

Getty Images

Just days after news broke that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have split up, she’s rocking a new look!

The singer took to Instagram to show off her new icy blue ‘do, perfectly matched with a dress and manicure the same color.

Camila’s frosty eye shadow and pink pout complimented her tresses.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The “Cinderella” star teased in the caption, “I clean ok,” and even included a “before” selfie in the photo set.

Meanwhile, her ex set his own thirst trap yesterday with some shirtless surfing pics. Check those out here.

On November 17, Camila and Shawn announced their split on Instagram. They wrote in a joint statement, "Hey guys, we've decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever ❤️ We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

They ended with, "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn.”