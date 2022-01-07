Exes Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Spotted Walking Their Dog in Miami

Getty Images

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello reunited in Miami… to walk their dog Tarzan.

TMZ posted video of the exes out for a stroll with the golden retriever in the lead.

Mendes and Cabello adopted the pup in November 2020, and Shawn chatted about Tarzan (and gushed about Camila) during this December 2020 interview with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour. Watch!

The sighting of the pair on Thursday, comes after Shawn was spotted enjoying a beach day in Miami on Wednesday.

While they had been friends for years, the "Señorita” singers began dating in July 2019.

Shawn and Camila announced their split in November 2021 with a joint statement that said, "Hey guys, we've decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever ❤️ We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."