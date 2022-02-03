Candace Cameron Bure Shares Last Texts from Bob Saget After ‘Little Tiff’

Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure is opening up about her last text exchange with Bob Saget before he tragically passed away in January.

It turns out the former “Full House” co-stars had a “little tiff” just two weeks before he died.

During an appearance on the “Today” show, she grabbed her phone to share the text exchange, saying, “I’m so scared that I’m going to pull up his text and then accidentally delete it one day. It scares me so much because I don’t ever want to lose this.”

Delving into the story, Candace said, “We were going to have dinner. And we got into a little tiff. And his flight was delayed. We ended up not having dinner.”

She said in true “Bob fashion” he sent her a lengthy apology after he got “cranky” on text.

“I love you. My mom loved you too.” -@candacecbure shares her last texts with her friend and former co-star Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/zU6VGtTShV — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 3, 2022 @TODAYshow

The actress shared, “He said, ‘Oh, now I feel even worse. I was so wrong. You’re, like, my favorite person on the earth. And I acted like Dolly. I was getting ready to take a late flight, and I was annoyed.’ Dolly was his mom,” she explained.

“‘You’re one of the few that understands if I act like Dolly, I’m not the best at my game that day. Haha.’ And Bob went on and on and on in the text and he said at the end, ‘I love you more for the trouble you’re giving me — if that’s even possible.’ And I wrote back, ‘I love you, I could never be mad at you. Roll my eyes at you? Yes. But never mad. You being Dolly — that made me laugh, I loved your mom.’”

She continued, “And he just wrote back, ‘I love you, my mom loved you too.’”

Saget was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando on January 9. Since then, his family and friends have shown an outpouring of love for the star.

Another “Full House” co-star, John Stamos gave a touching speech at Saget’s funeral on January 14.

At the service, Stamos said, in part, “When I saw his last Instagram post, my first thought was he looked too ‘alive’ to die a few hours later. But I guess that’s right. We should all want to ‘die alive.’ We don't want to be filled with regret and remorse, forgotten and discarded. We want to be overwhelmed with the privilege and bounty of doing what we do best. Bob felt young, energized, grateful and appreciated. The applause and laughter didn't have time to die down before Bob did. He never ran out of cake… or the other stuff. He died bright and fierce.”

Stamos made sure to add some raunchy jokes in his speech in honor of Bob.

“Personally, I hope to die after a beautiful night of lovemaking with my wife, but I'm glad Bob didn't go that way,” John joked. “As I said, I rather he dies after doing what he did best. (Sorry, Kelly.) That's the kind of joke Bob loved.”

John went on, “I've gotten thousands of texts, emails, and calls speaking to our 35-year friendship, telling me how sorry they were for my loss. People have even sent flowers, like I lost my wife or something. Come to think of it, when we were together, we were like an old married couple: all bickering, no sex.”

John opened up about a time when they butted heads last summer. Despite their differences, Bob still paid tribute to John on his birthday, calling him “my brother.”

Stamos said, “I may just read that every day for the rest of my life.”

As for Saget’s love and support during their friendship, John revealed, “When I lost my parents, Bob was there for me like no other. He told dirty jokes and talked about himself as he hosted my dad's funeral. He was there through divorces, deaths, despair and dark days. He was there through love, marriage, a child and bright times. He was my lifeline."

Stamos ended his touching speech, saying, "I've spent days refusing to let him go. But now I'm starting to realize I don't have to. I don't have to say goodbye because he's never leaving my heart. And I will continue to talk to him every day and let him know what he means to me. Bob, I will never, ever have another friend like you. You will always be my best friend. You are my new guardian angel — a guardian angel with the dirtiest mouth and a heart as big and benevolent as forever. I love you, Baby."

Following the funeral, Bob’s wife Kelly Rizzo Saget spoke to “Today” anchor Hoda Kotb.

Hoda brought up Bob’s reputation as being the “I love you guy,” and Kelly agreed, saying, “Anyone he met and even spent any time with at all, he told them he loved them endlessly and tirelessly. And that was his entire message. If you knew Bob, and he loved you, you knew it. There was never, ever a doubt in your mind.”

Even at the funeral, Kelly recalled guests telling her that they had spoken with Saget in recent weeks. “I’m like, ‘How did he have the time to talk to everybody and tell everybody that he loved them all the time?’” she said, insisting that must have been why he was always on his phone. Kelly added, “I knew that that’s how it was ‘cause he told me 500 times a day, but there was not one person out there that doubted his love for him.”

It was all about love in their final conversation too. The 42-year-old host of “Eat Travel Rock” told Hoda, “I think I said, ‘I love you dearly,’ and he said, ‘I love you endlessly,’” she recalled. “I said, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’ And then, you know, it was just all very — it was just all love.”