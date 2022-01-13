John Mayer in Tears as He Picks Up Bob Saget’s Car from LAX

Getty Images

Johh Mayer poured his heart out on Instagram yesterday as he remembered his friend Bob Saget.

Mayer and Jeff Ross had just picked up Saget’s car from the Los Angeles International Airport when they decided to go live with a tribute to the “Full House” star. Watch the video below. (Warning: Strong language.)

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Saget, who was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando on Sunday, had left his car parked at LAX for the trip to Florida.

Mayer was behind the wheel, and said, "I've never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life."

Ross added, “He really was love — he represented that. He had a beautiful wife, three daughters, and then made his fake family from TV his real family.”

Mayer later called himself a “rookie” at loss, tearing up at knowing Bob would have been able to help him through this difficult time.

Saget was no stranger to loss, including the death of his sister Gay from scleroderma in 1996.

Mayer said, “The only person who could have given me the advice I needed in the nuanced way that I could understand was Bob. Because Bob was sadly a graduate of the university of loss.” Adding, “So the guy to help with this is the guy who’s not here.”

Getting even more emotional, John said, "He had every excuse under the sun to be cynical, to be upset, to be distrusting of fate… He had every reason to be the guy in the back of the bar bitter… [But] he laughed and he spread joy and his protest against the cruelty of these things was that he was going to smile, and spread love, and be childlike, and be innocent, and be loving."

Ross reflected on Bob, saying, "[Bob] really did take care about everybody... If you need a doctor, if you need a lawyer, if you need a pastrami sandwich at three in the morning because some girl just broke your heart, Bob was that guy."