Julia Fox Linked to Drake Before Kanye West Romance

Getty Images

Actress Julia Fox is now dating Kanye West, but was she seeing his archnemesis Drake before the COVID-19 pandemic?

Page Six reports Fox and Drake started dating a year after he reached out to her Instagram to praise her for her role in “Uncut Gems.”

A source claims that Fox reconnected with Drake a year later after her relationship with Peter Artemiev fell apart.

According to several insiders, Julia and Drake met up for drinks at NYC celeb hot spot Bowery Hotel in February 2020.

Following their night of drinks, an insider claimed that Drake came to visit Julia at Bloomingdale’s, where she was doing some promotional work.

The source said, “They closed down the store so he could visit.”

Days after their NYC meet-ups, the source claims that Julia and Drake spent time together in Los Angeles, where he spoiled her with two Birkin bags.

“Then she went to [his hometown] Toronto to stay with him,” the source revealed.

Julia’s visit was reported cut short, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The insider explained, “They were closing the border [between Canada and the US], and she had to get back home.”

Amid the pandemic, Fox reconciled with Artemiev and they welcomed a son together. It is unclear when they may have split again.

Julia and Kanye have been dating since meeting on New Year’s Eve.

Earlier this month, Julia opened up about her relationship with Ye, saying on the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast, “Listen, for right now, I'm just living in the moment and I don't have any expectations — there's no labels, none of that. It's just people that make each other feel better.”

She added, "I feel like, to the people who know us both personally, like all the people that we have in common, like friends in common, have texted me like, 'Oh, my God, this makes so much sense.’”