New Details About Adele’s Postponed Las Vegas Residency — What Went Wrong?

Getty Images

Last week, Adele got emotional while breaking the news that she was postponing her Las Vegas residency.

Following the news, Adele FaceTimed with fans who had traveled to Las Vegas to watch her perform.

Adele was allegedly displeased with the sound and video system at Caesars Palace. Equipment built by live production company Solotech was being hauled out of the Colosseum on Monday.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush has learned that Adele’s Vegas show was actually in rehearsals in Fresno for five weeks, but the Grammy winner didn’t check on the progress in Las Vegas until last week. Sources say the first time she saw everything was three days before opening night and she flipped out.

It has been reported Adele had a huge falling out with her longtime set designer and collaborator Esmerelda Delvin.

