Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency — See Her Tearful Announcement!

On Thursday, Adele announced some bad news about her Las Vegas residency.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” Adele said in an Instagram video. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

Adele revealed that half of her crew and team are “down with COVID.”

“It’s been impossible to finish the show,” Adele went on before tearing up. “I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted… We’ve been awake for 30 hours trying to figure out [what to do]. We’ve run out of time.”

Apologizing profusely, she admitted, “I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone who has traveled.”

Adele noted that the Las Vegas dates will be rescheduled. She ended her video by saying, “I’m going to finish my show and I’m going to get it where it is supposed to be.”