Adele Faces Backlash and Receives Star Support After Postponing Las Vegas Residency

Adele posted a tearful message on Thursday postponing her Las Vegas residency just one day before it was set to launch.

While the shows will likely be rescheduled for the spring, she’s facing backlash from fans, while also receiving public support from famous friends.

Fan Gillian Rowland-Kain spoke out to DailyMail.com, telling the site she was already on her way to Vegas from NYC when she heard the news.

The 32-year-old said, “I was furious that Adele waited so last minute to make this call. I recognize it's not a call any artist wants to make, but she would've known yesterday that the show wouldn't be ready by tomorrow. Her lack of notice is astounding. I'm angry and frustrated.”

Another fan, Thomas Wright from South Carolina, told the paper he paid nearly $500 for a ticket and $1,600 on flights and hotel. Not to mention $100 on COVID tests.

He explained, “I know I will not be able to get off of work to come back, I know I wouldn't be able to afford to come back. This trip has been a collection of Christmas and birthday gifts plus saving for myself.”

Those speaking out in support of Adele in the comments included P!nk, who shared, “Sweetheart I have been there. The pressure is immense and I’m gutted for all of you. It will come together and it will be amazing when it does.”

Reba McEntire told her, “I’m hurting for you and my heart goes out to you. We’ll be there when it’s ready! ❤️”

Adam Lambert commented, “Good for you being honest and open about it. I’m sure the show is well worth the extra wait. Sending a big hug.”

Poet Amanda Gorman wrote, “We love you – thank you for doing what is right even when it isn’t easy.”

Author Glennon Doyle shared, “Covid is killing us mentally because no one is showing us how to adjust our expectations of ourselves and others. We are killing ourselves trying to make things work like they worked in the old world and we can’t do it. We cannot make things work but it feels like we aren’t allowed to say that. Because no one is brave enough to say: No. this cannot be done right now. Enough. But you did, and it is going to free people, I swear to God. You are a beautiful leader even when you don’t know you are leading. Go easy on you.”

In her announcement, Adele broke down in tears saying, “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

Adele revealed that half of her crew and team are “down with COVID.”

“It’s been impossible to finish the show,” Adele went on before tearing up. “I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted… We’ve been awake for 30 hours trying to figure out [what to do]. We’ve run out of time.”